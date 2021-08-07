CONOCOPHILLIPS (NYSE:COP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips has generated ($0.97) earnings per share over the last year ($1.16 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.2. Earnings for ConocoPhillips are expected to grow by 1.51% in the coming year, from $4.63 to $4.70 per share. ConocoPhillips has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CONOCOPHILLIPS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:COP)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ConocoPhillips in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 19 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” ConocoPhillips stock.

ConocoPhillips

OWENS & MINOR (NYSE:OMI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business earned $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Its revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Owens & Minor has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year ($1.55 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.0. Earnings for Owens & Minor are expected to decrease by -10.53% in the coming year, from $3.80 to $3.40 per share. Owens & Minor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OWENS & MINOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OMI)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Owens & Minor in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Owens & Minor stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OMI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Owens & Minor

GREENHILL & CO., INC. (NYSE:GHL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GHL)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.67. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has generated $1.36 earnings per share over the last year ($1.86 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.2. Earnings for Greenhill & Co., Inc. are expected to grow by 44.67% in the coming year, from $1.50 to $2.17 per share. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GREENHILL & CO., INC. A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GHL)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GHL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Greenhill & Co., Inc.

REVOLVE GROUP (NYSE:RVLV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The business earned $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Revolve Group has generated $0.70 earnings per share over the last year ($1.03 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.9. Earnings for Revolve Group are expected to grow by 22.09% in the coming year, from $0.86 to $1.05 per share. Revolve Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REVOLVE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RVLV)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Revolve Group in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Revolve Group stock.

Revolve Group