VIAD (NYSE:VVI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VVI)

Viad last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $1.12. Viad has generated ($5.85) earnings per share over the last year (($16.57) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Viad are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.24) to $1.88 per share. Viad has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VIAD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VVI)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Viad in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Viad stock.

ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ORTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Orchard Therapeutics has generated ($1.53) earnings per share over the last year (($1.33) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Orchard Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.34) to ($1.29) per share. Orchard Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ORTX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Orchard Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Orchard Therapeutics stock.

ACHIEVE LIFE SCIENCES (NASDAQ:ACHV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences last announced its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.52. Achieve Life Sciences has generated ($5.42) earnings per share over the last year (($5.23) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Achieve Life Sciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.87) to ($3.43) per share. Achieve Life Sciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Achieve Life Sciences will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

IS ACHIEVE LIFE SCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ACHV)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Achieve Life Sciences in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Achieve Life Sciences stock.

AERSALE (NASDAQ:ASLE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ASLE)

AerSale last released its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter. AerSale has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for AerSale are expected to grow by 72.73% in the coming year, from $0.55 to $0.95 per share.

IS AERSALE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ASLE)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AerSale in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” AerSale stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ASLE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

