ORTHOPEDIATRICS (NASDAQ:KIDS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics last announced its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics has generated ($1.27) earnings per share over the last year (($2.05) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for OrthoPediatrics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.92) to ($0.59) per share. OrthoPediatrics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ORTHOPEDIATRICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KIDS)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for OrthoPediatrics in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” OrthoPediatrics stock.

OrthoPediatrics

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS (NASDAQ:AXDX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics last posted its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Accelerate Diagnostics has generated ($1.40) earnings per share over the last year (($1.42) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Accelerate Diagnostics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.46) to ($1.25) per share. Accelerate Diagnostics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AXDX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Accelerate Diagnostics stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BGSF)

BGSF last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. BGSF has generated $1.34 earnings per share over the last year ($0.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.7. BGSF has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BGSF A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BGSF)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BGSF in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” BGSF stock.

BGSF

THE E.W. SCRIPPS (NASDAQ:SSP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SSP)

The E.W. Scripps last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.22. The company earned $540.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.25 million. The E.W. Scripps has generated $1.84 earnings per share over the last year ($3.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.9. Earnings for The E.W. Scripps are expected to grow by 282.02% in the coming year, from $0.89 to $3.40 per share.

IS THE E.W. SCRIPPS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SSP)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The E.W. Scripps in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The E.W. Scripps stock.

The E.W. Scripps