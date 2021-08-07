PARTNERS BANCORP (NASDAQ:PTRS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PTRS)

Partners Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on April 30th, 2021. The reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter. Partners Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.1. Partners Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

OPTION CARE HEALTH (NASDAQ:OPCH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health last issued its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Option Care Health has generated ($0.04) earnings per share over the last year ($0.05 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.1. Earnings for Option Care Health are expected to grow by 75.00% in the coming year, from $0.36 to $0.63 per share. Option Care Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Option Care Health in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Option Care Health stock.

ATOMERA (NASDAQ:ATOM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera last posted its earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Atomera has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.71) diluted earnings per share). Atomera has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Atomera in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Atomera stock.

NEW FORTRESS ENERGY (NASDAQ:NFE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.72 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. New Fortress Energy has generated ($0.55) earnings per share over the last year (($2.82) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for New Fortress Energy are expected to grow by 54.95% in the coming year, from $0.91 to $1.41 per share.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for New Fortress Energy in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” New Fortress Energy stock.

