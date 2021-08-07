ZOGENIX (NASDAQ:ZGNX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix last announced its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.12. Zogenix has generated ($3.88) earnings per share over the last year (($4.30) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Zogenix are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.51) to ($1.92) per share. Zogenix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZOGENIX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zogenix in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Zogenix stock.

OLYMPIC STEEL (NASDAQ:ZEUS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel last announced its earnings results on May 7th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.67. The company earned $463.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.20 million. Olympic Steel has generated ($0.37) earnings per share over the last year ($1.38 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.5. Earnings for Olympic Steel are expected to decrease by -72.76% in the coming year, from $5.91 to $1.61 per share. Olympic Steel has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

LUMOS PHARMA (NASDAQ:LUMO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.03. Lumos Pharma has generated ($0.93) earnings per share over the last year (($1.79) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Lumos Pharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($4.18) to ($4.84) per share. Lumos Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LUMOS PHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LUMO)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lumos Pharma in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Lumos Pharma stock.

ANI PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ANIP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. The business earned $54.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals has generated $2.87 earnings per share over the last year (($1.28) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ANI Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow by 33.09% in the coming year, from $2.72 to $3.62 per share.

IS ANI PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ANIP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” ANI Pharmaceuticals stock.

