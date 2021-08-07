DBV TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:DBVT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies last announced its earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.36. DBV Technologies has generated ($1.26) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for DBV Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.51) to ($1.92) per share.

IS DBV TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DBVT)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DBV Technologies in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” DBV Technologies stock.

DBV Technologies

BRIGHT HEALTH GROUP (NYSE:BHG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group last announced its earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Bright Health Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Bright Health Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.68) to ($0.53) per share. Bright Health Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BRIGHT HEALTH GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BHG)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bright Health Group in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Bright Health Group stock.

Bright Health Group

PERION NETWORK (NASDAQ:PERI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network last posted its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network has generated $0.36 earnings per share over the last year ($0.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.7. Earnings for Perion Network are expected to grow by 17.39% in the coming year, from $0.69 to $0.81 per share. Perion Network has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PERION NETWORK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PERI)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Perion Network in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Perion Network stock.

Perion Network

LINCOLN NATIONAL (NYSE:LNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National last posted its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. The company earned $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lincoln National has generated $4.45 earnings per share over the last year ($3.42 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.2. Earnings for Lincoln National are expected to grow by 15.42% in the coming year, from $9.34 to $10.78 per share. Lincoln National has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LINCOLN NATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LNC)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lincoln National in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Lincoln National stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LNC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Lincoln National