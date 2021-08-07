IMMUNIC (NASDAQ:IMUX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.92. Immunic has generated ($2.81) earnings per share over the last year (($3.69) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Immunic are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.80) to ($3.67) per share. Immunic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IMMUNIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IMUX)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Immunic in the last twelve months. There are currently 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Immunic stock.

LGI HOMES (NASDAQ:LGIH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. Its revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. LGI Homes has generated $11.59 earnings per share over the last year ($17.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.0. Earnings for LGI Homes are expected to grow by 0.20% in the coming year, from $15.13 to $15.16 per share. LGI Homes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LGI HOMES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LGIH)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LGI Homes in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” LGI Homes stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LGIH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CLEANSPARK (NASDAQ:CLSK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark last released its quarterly earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. The company earned $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 million. CleanSpark has generated ($0.52) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for CleanSpark are expected to grow by 4,233.33% in the coming year, from $0.03 to $1.30 per share. CleanSpark has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. CleanSpark will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 4:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

IS CLEANSPARK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CLSK)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CleanSpark in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” CleanSpark stock.

BANCOLOMBIA (NYSE:CIB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia last released its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.27. The business earned $1.11 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia has generated $0.31 earnings per share over the last year ($0.53 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.6. Earnings for Bancolombia are expected to grow by 58.33% in the coming year, from $2.16 to $3.42 per share.

IS BANCOLOMBIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CIB)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bancolombia in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Bancolombia stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CIB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

