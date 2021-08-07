CAI INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:CAI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 million. CAI International has generated $5.06 earnings per share over the last year ($3.17 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.6. Earnings for CAI International are expected to grow by 7.06% in the coming year, from $7.65 to $8.19 per share.

IS CAI INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CAI)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CAI International in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” CAI International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CAI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CAI International

AFC GAMMA (NASDAQ:AFCG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AFCG)

AFC Gamma last issued its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. AFC Gamma has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for AFC Gamma are expected to grow by 85.39% in the coming year, from $2.19 to $4.06 per share. AFC Gamma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AFC GAMMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AFCG)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AFC Gamma in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” AFC Gamma stock.

AFC Gamma

AIKIDO PHARMA (NASDAQ:AIKI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AIKI)

AIkido Pharma last issued its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AIkido Pharma has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.15) diluted earnings per share).

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN AIKIDO PHARMA? (NASDAQ:AIKI)

VERSO (NYSE:VRS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VRS)

Verso last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.63 million. Verso has generated ($3.94) earnings per share over the last year (($7.29) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Verso are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.24) to $0.09 per share.

IS VERSO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VRS)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Verso in the last year. There are currently 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “strong buy” Verso stock.

Verso