DINE BRANDS GLOBAL (NYSE:DIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.61 million. Its revenue was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dine Brands Global has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year (($6.03) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Dine Brands Global are expected to grow by 9.24% in the coming year, from $6.71 to $7.33 per share. Dine Brands Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DINE BRANDS GLOBAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DIN)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dine Brands Global in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Dine Brands Global stock.

WILLDAN GROUP (NASDAQ:WLDN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Willdan Group last announced its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business earned $79.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.88 million. Willdan Group has generated $0.22 earnings per share over the last year (($0.86) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Willdan Group are expected to grow by 50.60% in the coming year, from $0.83 to $1.25 per share. Willdan Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WILLDAN GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WLDN)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Willdan Group in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Willdan Group stock.

ITERUM THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ITRM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics last released its earnings results on May 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Iterum Therapeutics has generated ($1.40) earnings per share over the last year (($2.49) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Iterum Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.15) to ($0.12) per share.

IS ITERUM THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ITRM)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Iterum Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Iterum Therapeutics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ITRM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FLUOR (NYSE:FLR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor last released its earnings data on August 6th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Fluor has generated ($0.50) earnings per share over the last year (($1.63) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Fluor are expected to grow by 100.00% in the coming year, from $0.59 to $1.18 per share.

IS FLUOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FLR)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fluor in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Fluor stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FLR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

