ATRION (NASDAQ:ATRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion last released its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter. Atrion has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($16.87 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.3. Atrion has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:MGTA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. Magenta Therapeutics has generated ($1.71) earnings per share over the last year (($1.59) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Magenta Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.45) to ($1.43) per share. Magenta Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Magenta Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Magenta Therapeutics stock.

Magenta Therapeutics

PRO-DEX (NASDAQ:PDEX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Pro-Dex last issued its earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.28. The firm earned $11.74 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Pro-Dex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Boston Omaha last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 24th, 2021. The reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $13.21 million during the quarter. Boston Omaha has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($4.09 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.8.

