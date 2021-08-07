MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES (NASDAQ:NERV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences last issued its earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Minerva Neurosciences has generated $0.05 earnings per share over the last year (($0.82) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Minerva Neurosciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.80) to ($1.30) per share. Minerva Neurosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NERV)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Minerva Neurosciences in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Minerva Neurosciences stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NERV, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Minerva Neurosciences

CLEARWAY ENERGY (NYSE:CWEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $380 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.39 million. Its revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Clearway Energy has generated $0.60 earnings per share over the last year ($0.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.9. Earnings for Clearway Energy are expected to grow by 45.83% in the coming year, from $0.72 to $1.05 per share. Clearway Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CLEARWAY ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CWEN)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Clearway Energy in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Clearway Energy stock.

Clearway Energy

POWELL INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:POWL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:POWL)

Powell Industries last issued its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.18. Powell Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.1. Powell Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, December 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS POWELL INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:POWL)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Powell Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Powell Industries stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in POWL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Powell Industries

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 last announced its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Q2 has generated ($0.87) earnings per share over the last year (($2.41) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Q2 are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.69) to ($0.52) per share. Q2 has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS Q2 A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:QTWO)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Q2 in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Q2 stock.

Q2