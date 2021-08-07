TUCOWS (NASDAQ:TCX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows last released its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $70.88 million during the quarter. Tucows has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.47 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.1. Tucows has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tucows in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Tucows stock.

GREAT AJAX (NYSE:AJX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AJX)

Great Ajax last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax has generated $0.93 earnings per share over the last year ($1.21 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.4. Earnings for Great Ajax are expected to grow by 7.20% in the coming year, from $1.25 to $1.34 per share. Great Ajax has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Great Ajax in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Great Ajax stock.

BAUDAX BIO (NASDAQ:BXRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Baudax Bio last released its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Baudax Bio has generated ($2.31) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Baudax Bio are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.83) to ($0.55) per share. Baudax Bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS (NYSE:NRP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners last posted its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $37.15 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($10.05) diluted earnings per share).

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Natural Resource Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Natural Resource Partners stock.

