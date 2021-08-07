CODEXIS (NASDAQ:CDXS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis has generated ($0.40) earnings per share over the last year (($0.41) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Codexis are expected to remain at ($0.50) per share in the coming year. Codexis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CODEXIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CDXS)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Codexis in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Codexis stock.

Codexis

CELLECTIS (NASDAQ:CLLS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis last posted its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. The firm earned $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. Cellectis has generated ($1.91) earnings per share over the last year (($2.70) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cellectis are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.22) to ($2.93) per share.

IS CELLECTIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CLLS)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cellectis in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cellectis stock.

Cellectis

T2 BIOSYSTEMS (NASDAQ:TTOO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems last released its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). T2 Biosystems has generated ($0.39) earnings per share over the last year (($0.31) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for T2 Biosystems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.30) to ($0.28) per share. T2 Biosystems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS T2 BIOSYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TTOO)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for T2 Biosystems in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” T2 Biosystems stock.

T2 Biosystems

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP (NYSE:WTM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WTM)

White Mountains Insurance Group last announced its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $218.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($245.63 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.6.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP? (NYSE:WTM)

Wall Street analysts have given White Mountains Insurance Group a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but White Mountains Insurance Group wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.