MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:MAR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has generated $0.18 earnings per share over the last year ($1.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.7. Earnings for Marriott International are expected to grow by 105.88% in the coming year, from $2.38 to $4.90 per share. Marriott International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MAR)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Marriott International in the last year. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Marriott International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MAR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Marriott International

RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA (NYSE:RPAI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America last released its earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America has generated $0.84 earnings per share over the last year (($0.02) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Retail Properties of America are expected to grow by 4.55% in the coming year, from $0.88 to $0.92 per share. Retail Properties of America has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RPAI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Retail Properties of America in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Retail Properties of America stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RPAI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Retail Properties of America

APTOSE BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:APTO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Aptose Biosciences has generated ($0.67) earnings per share over the last year (($0.65) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Aptose Biosciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.76) to ($0.96) per share. Aptose Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APTOSE BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:APTO)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aptose Biosciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Aptose Biosciences stock.

Aptose Biosciences

TERRENO REALTY (NYSE:TRNO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty last released its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty has generated $1.44 earnings per share over the last year ($1.21 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.5. Earnings for Terreno Realty are expected to grow by 10.30% in the coming year, from $1.65 to $1.82 per share.

IS TERRENO REALTY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TRNO)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Terreno Realty in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Terreno Realty stock.

Terreno Realty