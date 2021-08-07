REKOR SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:REKR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. Rekor Systems has generated ($0.63) earnings per share over the last year. Rekor Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rekor Systems in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Rekor Systems stock.

RADIAN GROUP (NYSE:RDN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group last issued its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group has generated $1.74 earnings per share over the last year ($1.95 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. Earnings for Radian Group are expected to grow by 10.18% in the coming year, from $2.75 to $3.03 per share. Radian Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Radian Group in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Radian Group stock.

RETAIL VALUE (NYSE:RVI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RVI)

Retail Value last released its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.46 million for the quarter. Retail Value has generated ($4.72) earnings per share over the last year (($3.91) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Retail Value are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.59) to ($1.71) per share. Retail Value has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Retail Value in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Retail Value stock.

MARATHON OIL (NYSE:MRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil last posted its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marathon Oil has generated ($1.16) earnings per share over the last year (($1.66) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Marathon Oil are expected to decrease by -5.94% in the coming year, from $1.01 to $0.95 per share. Marathon Oil has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

17 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Marathon Oil in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Marathon Oil stock.

