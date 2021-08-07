NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES (NYSE:NPK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NPK)

National Presto Industries last announced its earnings data on April 30th, 2021. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $81.03 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($6.78 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3. National Presto Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES? (NYSE:NPK)

LOUISIANA-PACIFIC (NYSE:LPX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific last announced its earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. Louisiana-Pacific has generated $4.31 earnings per share over the last year ($11.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.7. Earnings for Louisiana-Pacific are expected to decrease by -52.98% in the coming year, from $12.74 to $5.99 per share. Louisiana-Pacific has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LOUISIANA-PACIFIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LPX)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Louisiana-Pacific in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Louisiana-Pacific stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LPX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Louisiana-Pacific

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC last released its quarterly earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC has generated $1.54 earnings per share over the last year ($2.49 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.5. Earnings for TCG BDC are expected to grow by 5.37% in the coming year, from $1.49 to $1.57 per share. TCG BDC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TCG BDC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CGBD)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TCG BDC in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” TCG BDC stock.

TCG BDC

HOWMET AEROSPACE (NYSE:HWM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has generated $0.80 earnings per share over the last year ($0.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.0. Earnings for Howmet Aerospace are expected to grow by 56.12% in the coming year, from $0.98 to $1.53 per share. Howmet Aerospace has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HOWMET AEROSPACE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HWM)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Howmet Aerospace in the last twelve months. There are currently 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Howmet Aerospace stock.

Howmet Aerospace