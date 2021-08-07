CERECOR (NASDAQ:CERC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor last posted its earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Cerecor has generated ($0.57) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Cerecor are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.82) to ($0.67) per share. Cerecor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cerecor in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cerecor stock.

CARDLYTICS (NASDAQ:CDLX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The company earned $53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. Its revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardlytics has generated ($2.05) earnings per share over the last year (($3.08) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cardlytics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.98) to ($1.63) per share. Cardlytics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cardlytics in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cardlytics stock.

NEOPHOTONICS (NYSE:NPTN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics last issued its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year (($0.43) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for NeoPhotonics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.61) to $0.03 per share. NeoPhotonics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NeoPhotonics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” NeoPhotonics stock.

THE NEW YORK TIMES (NYSE:NYT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NYT)

The New York Times last issued its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm earned $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.35 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. The New York Times has generated $0.97 earnings per share over the last year ($0.64 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.3. Earnings for The New York Times are expected to grow by 25.22% in the coming year, from $1.15 to $1.44 per share. The New York Times has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The New York Times in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” The New York Times stock.

