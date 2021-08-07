REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. REGENXBIO has generated ($2.98) earnings per share over the last year (($3.12) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for REGENXBIO are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.63) to ($4.24) per share. REGENXBIO has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 9th, 2021. REGENXBIO will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 9th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for REGENXBIO in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” REGENXBIO stock.

MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:MRNS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.28. The firm earned $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has generated ($2.80) earnings per share over the last year (($2.44) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.90) to ($3.23) per share. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Marinus Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock.

SUPPORT.COM (NASDAQ:SPRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Support.com last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $9.63 million during the quarter. Support.com has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.0.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Microvast in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “sell” Microvast stock.

