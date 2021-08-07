VERASTEM (NASDAQ:VSTM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Verastem has generated ($0.44) earnings per share over the last year (($0.23) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Verastem are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.36) to ($0.38) per share. Verastem has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VERASTEM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VSTM)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Verastem in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Verastem stock.

SKILLZ (NYSE:SKLZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company earned $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.74 million. Skillz has generated ($0.41) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Skillz are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.48) to ($0.34) per share. Skillz has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SKILLZ A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SKLZ)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Skillz in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Skillz stock.

EPIZYME (NASDAQ:EPZM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Its revenue was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Epizyme has generated ($2.29) earnings per share over the last year (($2.47) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Epizyme are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.42) to ($2.01) per share. Epizyme has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 9th, 2021. Epizyme will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 9th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

IS EPIZYME A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EPZM)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Epizyme in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Epizyme stock.

IAC/INTERACTIVECORP (NASDAQ:IAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. IAC/InterActiveCorp has generated ($3.37) earnings per share over the last year ($9.96 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4. Earnings for IAC/InterActiveCorp are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.34) to $0.15 per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IAC/INTERACTIVECORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IAC)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” IAC/InterActiveCorp stock.

