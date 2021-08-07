SUBURBAN PROPANE PARTNERS (NYSE:SPH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SPH)

Suburban Propane Partners last posted its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $537.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.67 million. Suburban Propane Partners has generated $0.97 earnings per share over the last year ($1.72 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2. Earnings for Suburban Propane Partners are expected to decrease by -2.60% in the coming year, from $1.54 to $1.50 per share. Suburban Propane Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUBURBAN PROPANE PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SPH)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Suburban Propane Partners in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Suburban Propane Partners stock.

Suburban Propane Partners

ICAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD last released its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. iCAD has generated ($0.43) earnings per share over the last year (($0.33) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for iCAD are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.21) to ($0.03) per share. iCAD has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ICAD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ICAD)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for iCAD in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” iCAD stock.

iCAD

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP (NASDAQ:BBGI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Beasley Broadcast Group last issued its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Beasley Broadcast Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.69) diluted earnings per share). Beasley Broadcast Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

