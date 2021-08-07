LORAL SPACE & COMMUNICATIONS INC. (NASDAQ:LORL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LORL)

Loral Space & Communications Inc. last issued its earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($7.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.6.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN LORAL SPACE & COMMUNICATIONS INC.? (NASDAQ:LORL)

Wall Street analysts have given Loral Space & Communications Inc. a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Loral Space & Communications Inc. wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

GTY TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:GTYH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GTYH)

GTY Technology last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter. GTY Technology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.85) diluted earnings per share). GTY Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GTY TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GTYH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GTY Technology in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” GTY Technology stock.

GTY Technology

CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:CNCE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.88. Concert Pharmaceuticals has generated ($2.40) earnings per share over the last year (($2.37) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Concert Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.72) to ($2.47) per share. Concert Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CNCE)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Concert Pharmaceuticals stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals

TECNOGLASS (NASDAQ:TGLS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass last released its earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.68 million. Tecnoglass has generated $0.79 earnings per share over the last year ($1.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.5. Earnings for Tecnoglass are expected to grow by 12.80% in the coming year, from $1.25 to $1.41 per share.

IS TECNOGLASS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TGLS)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tecnoglass in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tecnoglass stock.

Tecnoglass