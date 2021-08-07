MEDALLION FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:MFIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial last issued its earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Medallion Financial has generated ($1.42) earnings per share over the last year ($0.04 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.1. Earnings for Medallion Financial are expected to grow by 28.57% in the coming year, from $1.26 to $1.62 per share. Medallion Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MEDALLION FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MFIN)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Medallion Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Medallion Financial stock.

ATKORE (NYSE:ATKR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore last released its earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. Atkore has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($9.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.4. Atkore has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATKORE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ATKR)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Atkore in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Atkore stock.

R. R. DONNELLEY & SONS (NYSE:RRD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RRD)

R. R. Donnelley & Sons last released its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.7. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN R. R. DONNELLEY & SONS? (NYSE:RRD)

APA (NASDAQ:APA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:APA)

APA last released its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Its revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. APA has generated ($1.08) earnings per share over the last year (($0.06) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for APA are expected to decrease by -10.58% in the coming year, from $3.12 to $2.79 per share. APA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:APA)

18 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for APA in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” APA stock.

APA