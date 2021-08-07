NATUS MEDICAL (NASDAQ:NTUS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Natus Medical last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Natus Medical has generated $0.39 earnings per share over the last year (($0.32) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Natus Medical are expected to grow by 26.89% in the coming year, from $1.19 to $1.51 per share. Natus Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NATUS MEDICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NTUS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Natus Medical in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Natus Medical stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NTUS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TIPTREE (NASDAQ:TIPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree last released its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $294.69 million for the quarter. Tiptree has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.66 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.2. Tiptree has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL (NASDAQ:DWSN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Dawson Geophysical last posted its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.82) diluted earnings per share). Dawson Geophysical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

PLX PHARMA (NASDAQ:PLXP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.56. PLx Pharma has generated ($1.41) earnings per share over the last year (($2.66) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for PLx Pharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.82) to ($0.73) per share.

IS PLX PHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PLXP)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PLx Pharma in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” PLx Pharma stock.

PLx Pharma