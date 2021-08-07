OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING (NASDAQ:OCSL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending last posted its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business earned $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending has generated $0.51 earnings per share over the last year ($2.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.0. Earnings for Oaktree Specialty Lending are expected to grow by 7.14% in the coming year, from $0.56 to $0.60 per share. Oaktree Specialty Lending has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OCSL)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Oaktree Specialty Lending stock.

VOR BIOPHARMA (NYSE:VOR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma last announced its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.16. Vor Biopharma has generated ($230.57) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Vor Biopharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.18) to ($2.26) per share.

IS VOR BIOPHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VOR)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vor Biopharma in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Vor Biopharma stock.

CATALYST BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:CBIO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Catalyst Biosciences last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. Catalyst Biosciences has generated ($2.93) earnings per share over the last year (($3.34) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Catalyst Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.64) to ($2.27) per share. Catalyst Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CATALYST BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CBIO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Catalyst Biosciences in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Catalyst Biosciences stock.

MARCUS & MILLICHAP (NYSE:MMI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MMI)

Marcus & Millichap last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.38. The business earned $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. Its revenue was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis. Marcus & Millichap has generated $1.08 earnings per share over the last year ($1.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.0. Earnings for Marcus & Millichap are expected to grow by 11.25% in the coming year, from $1.60 to $1.78 per share.

