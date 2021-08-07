STONEX GROUP (NASDAQ:SNEX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group last issued its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The company earned $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.70 million. StoneX Group has generated $4.38 earnings per share over the last year ($9.48 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.0. Earnings for StoneX Group are expected to grow by 1.02% in the coming year, from $6.86 to $6.93 per share. StoneX Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 9th, 2021. StoneX Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “2192607”.

IS STONEX GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SNEX)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for StoneX Group in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” StoneX Group stock.

ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS (NYSE:EVC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $148.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.30 million. Entravision Communications has generated $0.43 earnings per share over the last year ($0.44 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.2. Earnings for Entravision Communications are expected to grow by 13.51% in the coming year, from $0.37 to $0.42 per share.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS? (NYSE:EVC)

FAT BRANDS (NASDAQ:FAT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FAT)

FAT Brands last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. FAT Brands has generated ($0.37) earnings per share over the last year (($1.25) diluted earnings per share). FAT Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FAT BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FAT)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FAT Brands in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” FAT Brands stock.

AMC NETWORKS (NASDAQ:AMCX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2021. The reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.25. The company earned $771.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.12 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AMC Networks has generated $7.76 earnings per share over the last year ($5.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.5. Earnings for AMC Networks are expected to decrease by -7.16% in the coming year, from $8.10 to $7.52 per share.

IS AMC NETWORKS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMCX)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AMC Networks in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” AMC Networks stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AMCX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

