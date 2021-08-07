TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA (NASDAQ:TA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America last released its quarterly earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America has generated ($0.44) earnings per share over the last year ($1.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.8. Earnings for TravelCenters of America are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.08) to $1.01 per share. TravelCenters of America has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TA)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TravelCenters of America in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” TravelCenters of America stock.

TravelCenters of America

ARVINAS (NASDAQ:ARVN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas last issued its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 million. Arvinas has generated ($3.02) earnings per share over the last year (($3.27) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Arvinas are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.42 to ($2.98) per share.

IS ARVINAS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ARVN)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arvinas in the last year. There are currently 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Arvinas stock.

Arvinas

PENN VIRGINIA (NASDAQ:PVAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia has generated $5.71 earnings per share over the last year (($32.08) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Penn Virginia are expected to grow by 59.02% in the coming year, from $3.88 to $6.17 per share. Penn Virginia has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PENN VIRGINIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PVAC)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Penn Virginia in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Penn Virginia stock.

Penn Virginia

DXC TECHNOLOGY (NYSE:DXC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology last released its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. DXC Technology has generated $2.43 earnings per share over the last year (($0.62) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for DXC Technology are expected to grow by 16.10% in the coming year, from $3.54 to $4.11 per share. DXC Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DXC TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DXC)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DXC Technology in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” DXC Technology stock.

DXC Technology