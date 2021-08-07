ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT (NYSE:EARN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT last announced its earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.91 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EARN)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock.

MIMECAST (NASDAQ:MIME) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast last posted its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. Its revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Mimecast has generated $0.49 earnings per share over the last year ($0.55 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.9. Earnings for Mimecast are expected to grow by 31.75% in the coming year, from $0.63 to $0.83 per share. Mimecast has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MIMECAST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MIME)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mimecast in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Mimecast stock.

GLADSTONE CAPITAL (NASDAQ:GLAD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Gladstone Capital has generated $0.81 earnings per share over the last year ($1.89 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.1. Earnings for Gladstone Capital are expected to remain at $0.80 per share in the coming year. Gladstone Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GLADSTONE CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GLAD)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gladstone Capital in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Gladstone Capital stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GLAD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

RAPID7 (NASDAQ:RPD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7 last issued its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Rapid7 has generated ($1.35) earnings per share over the last year (($2.04) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Rapid7 are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.59) to ($1.32) per share. Rapid7 has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RAPID7 A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RPD)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rapid7 in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Rapid7 stock.

