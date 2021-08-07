ELI LILLY AND (NYSE:LLY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and last issued its earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and has generated $7.93 earnings per share over the last year ($6.67 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.6. Earnings for Eli Lilly and are expected to grow by 7.24% in the coming year, from $7.87 to $8.44 per share. Eli Lilly and has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ELI LILLY AND A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LLY)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Eli Lilly and in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 12 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Eli Lilly and stock.

Eli Lilly and

MERCURY GENERAL (NYSE:MCY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MCY)

Mercury General last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General has generated $5.54 earnings per share over the last year ($9.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.5. Earnings for Mercury General are expected to decrease by -8.00% in the coming year, from $3.75 to $3.45 per share. Mercury General has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MERCURY GENERAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MCY)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mercury General in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “sell” Mercury General stock.

Mercury General

CYTOSORBENTS (NASDAQ:CTSO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents last posted its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The medical research company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Cytosorbents has generated ($0.20) earnings per share over the last year (($0.23) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cytosorbents are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.18) to $0.09 per share. Cytosorbents has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CYTOSORBENTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CTSO)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cytosorbents in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cytosorbents stock.

Cytosorbents

IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:IONS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. The company earned $126 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.46 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has generated ($3.23) earnings per share over the last year (($3.53) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.78) to ($1.46) per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IONS)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IONS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals