SCORPIO TANKERS (NYSE:STNG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.01. Scorpio Tankers has generated $2.02 earnings per share over the last year (($0.53) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Scorpio Tankers are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.77) to $1.62 per share. Scorpio Tankers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SCORPIO TANKERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:STNG)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Scorpio Tankers in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Scorpio Tankers stock.

Scorpio Tankers

PROQR THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:PRQR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. ProQR Therapeutics has generated ($1.06) earnings per share over the last year (($1.06) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ProQR Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.06) to ($1.03) per share. ProQR Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PROQR THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PRQR)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ProQR Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” ProQR Therapeutics stock.

ProQR Therapeutics

ELYS GAME TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:ELYS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company earned $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 million. Elys Game Technology has generated ($0.45) earnings per share over the last year (($0.54) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Elys Game Technology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.24) to ($0.14) per share. Elys Game Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ELYS GAME TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ELYS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Elys Game Technology in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Elys Game Technology stock.

Elys Game Technology

ASTRONICS (NASDAQ:ATRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.29. The business earned $105.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.79 million. Astronics has generated ($0.66) earnings per share over the last year (($1.98) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Astronics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.57) to $0.58 per share.

IS ASTRONICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ATRO)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Astronics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Astronics stock.

Astronics