APOLLO INVESTMENT (NASDAQ:AINV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment last released its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Apollo Investment has generated $1.69 earnings per share over the last year ($1.72 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.0. Earnings for Apollo Investment are expected to decrease by -2.01% in the coming year, from $1.49 to $1.46 per share. Apollo Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APOLLO INVESTMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AINV)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Apollo Investment in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Apollo Investment stock.

Apollo Investment

ESCALADE (NASDAQ:ESCA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Escalade last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. Escalade has generated $1.82 earnings per share over the last year ($2.07 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.3. Escalade has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ESCALADE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ESCA)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Escalade in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Escalade stock.

Escalade

NABRIVA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:NBRV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics last posted its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. The firm earned $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Nabriva Therapeutics has generated ($5.20) earnings per share over the last year (($2.14) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Nabriva Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.33) to ($0.63) per share.

IS NABRIVA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NBRV)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Nabriva Therapeutics stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics

GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES (NASDAQ:GWRS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Global Water Resources last posted its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 million. Global Water Resources has generated $0.09 earnings per share over the last year ($0.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.5. Earnings for Global Water Resources are expected to grow by 63.64% in the coming year, from $0.11 to $0.18 per share.

IS GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GWRS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Global Water Resources in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Global Water Resources stock.

Global Water Resources