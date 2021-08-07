PC CONNECTION (NASDAQ:CNXN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CNXN)

PC Connection last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. PC Connection has generated $2.15 earnings per share over the last year ($1.94 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.8. Earnings for PC Connection are expected to grow by 11.38% in the coming year, from $2.46 to $2.74 per share. PC Connection has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

DIGIMARC (NASDAQ:DMRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.03. Digimarc has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($3.07) diluted earnings per share). Digimarc has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DIGIMARC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DMRC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Digimarc in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Digimarc stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DMRC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP (NASDAQ:WSTG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Wayside Technology Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $62.81 million during the quarter. Wayside Technology Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.7. Wayside Technology Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

OCUGEN (NASDAQ:OCGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen last released its quarterly earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Ocugen has generated ($0.31) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Ocugen are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.15) to $0.25 per share.

IS OCUGEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OCGN)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ocugen in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Ocugen stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OCGN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Ocugen