INTEVAC (NASDAQ:IVAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Intevac last released its quarterly earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Intevac has generated $0.05 earnings per share over the last year (($0.49) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Intevac are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.79) to $0.29 per share. Intevac has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTEVAC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IVAC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Intevac in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Intevac stock.

ARCONIC (NYSE:ARNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic last announced its earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $4.36. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Arconic has generated $0.36 earnings per share over the last year (($3.97) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Arconic are expected to grow by 37.88% in the coming year, from $1.98 to $2.73 per share. Arconic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARCONIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ARNC)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arconic in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Arconic stock.

WHITESTONE REIT (NYSE:WSR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. Whitestone REIT has generated $0.93 earnings per share over the last year ($0.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.2. Earnings for Whitestone REIT are expected to grow by 7.59% in the coming year, from $0.79 to $0.85 per share. Whitestone REIT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WHITESTONE REIT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WSR)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Whitestone REIT in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Whitestone REIT stock.

DENALI THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:DNLI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics last announced its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Denali Therapeutics has generated $0.63 earnings per share over the last year ($0.23 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.1. Earnings for Denali Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.84) to ($2.26) per share. Denali Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DENALI THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DNLI)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Denali Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Denali Therapeutics stock.

