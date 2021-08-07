GENETRON (NASDAQ:GTH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm earned $14.05 million during the quarter. Genetron has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($12.45) diluted earnings per share).

IS GENETRON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GTH)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Genetron in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Genetron stock.

Genetron

TIDEWATER (NYSE:TDW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater last issued its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.27. The business earned $83.50 million during the quarter. Tidewater has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($5.27) diluted earnings per share). Tidewater has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Tidewater will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

IS TIDEWATER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TDW)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tidewater in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Tidewater stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TDW, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Tidewater

WESTWATER RESOURCES (NASDAQ:WWR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources last posted its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Westwater Resources has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN WESTWATER RESOURCES? (NASDAQ:WWR)

REPLIMUNE GROUP (NASDAQ:REPL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group last posted its earnings data on May 20th, 2021. The reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Replimune Group has generated ($1.75) earnings per share over the last year (($1.75) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Replimune Group are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.86) to ($2.15) per share.

IS REPLIMUNE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:REPL)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Replimune Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Replimune Group stock.

Replimune Group