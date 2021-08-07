VTV THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:VTVT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. vTv Therapeutics has generated ($0.17) earnings per share over the last year (($0.16) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for vTv Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.30) to ($0.34) per share. vTv Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN VTV THERAPEUTICS? (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Wall Street analysts have given vTv Therapeutics a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but vTv Therapeutics wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

SUNOCO (NYSE:SUN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 111.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sunoco has generated $0.76 earnings per share over the last year ($4.97 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.5. Earnings for Sunoco are expected to decrease by -29.87% in the coming year, from $5.59 to $3.92 per share. Sunoco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUNOCO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SUN)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sunoco in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Sunoco stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SUN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Sunoco

ALTO INGREDIENTS (NASDAQ:ALTO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Alto Ingredients last announced its earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Alto Ingredients has generated $0.08 earnings per share over the last year ($0.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.5. Earnings for Alto Ingredients are expected to grow by 111.36% in the coming year, from $0.44 to $0.93 per share. Alto Ingredients has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALTO INGREDIENTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALTO)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alto Ingredients in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Alto Ingredients stock.

Alto Ingredients

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP (NASDAQ:NXST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group last issued its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The company earned $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Nexstar Media Group has generated $17.37 earnings per share over the last year ($18.60 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.2. Earnings for Nexstar Media Group are expected to grow by 32.54% in the coming year, from $16.81 to $22.28 per share. Nexstar Media Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NXST)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nexstar Media Group in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Nexstar Media Group stock.

Nexstar Media Group