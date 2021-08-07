CERAGON NETWORKS (NASDAQ:CRNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks has generated ($0.16) earnings per share over the last year (($0.09) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Ceragon Networks are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.01) to $0.09 per share. Ceragon Networks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CERAGON NETWORKS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CRNT)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ceragon Networks in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ceragon Networks stock.

ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE (NASDAQ:AY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure last released its earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.30. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has generated $0.12 earnings per share over the last year ($0.33 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.7. Earnings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure are expected to grow by 32.11% in the coming year, from $1.09 to $1.44 per share. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AY)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock.

CRAWFORD & COMPANY (NYSE:CRD.A) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CRD.A)

Crawford & Company last announced its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $253.18 million for the quarter. Crawford & Company has generated $0.71 earnings per share over the last year ($0.97 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. Earnings for Crawford & Company are expected to grow by 5.56% in the coming year, from $0.90 to $0.95 per share. Crawford & Company has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CRAWFORD & COMPANY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CRD.A)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Crawford & Company in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Crawford & Company stock.

THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO (NYSE:SMG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Its revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has generated $7.24 earnings per share over the last year ($9.48 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1. Earnings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro are expected to decrease by -2.92% in the coming year, from $9.25 to $8.98 per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SMG)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock.

