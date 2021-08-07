GROUPON (NASDAQ:GRPN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon last posted its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. The business had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.87 million. Its revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Groupon has generated ($2.93) earnings per share over the last year (($2.15) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Groupon are expected to grow by 1,809.09% in the coming year, from $0.22 to $4.20 per share. Groupon has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GROUPON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GRPN)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Groupon in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Groupon stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GRPN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PROVENTION BIO (NASDAQ:PRVB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio last released its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. Provention Bio has generated ($1.88) earnings per share over the last year (($2.11) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Provention Bio are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.33) to ($1.46) per share. Provention Bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PROVENTION BIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PRVB)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Provention Bio in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Provention Bio stock.

LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL (NASDAQ:LJPC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical last released its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has generated ($1.44) earnings per share over the last year (($0.71) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical are expected to decrease by -96.88% in the coming year, from $0.32 to $0.01 per share. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LJPC)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock.

MERSANA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:MRSN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics last released its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company earned $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Mersana Therapeutics has generated ($1.43) earnings per share over the last year (($1.58) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Mersana Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.99) to ($2.13) per share.

IS MERSANA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MRSN)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mersana Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Mersana Therapeutics stock.

