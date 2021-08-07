STELLANTIS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:STLA)

IS STELLANTIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STLA)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Stellantis in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Stellantis stock.

Stellantis

LOANDEPOT (NYSE:LDI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot last posted its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.26. The company earned $779.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.68 million. loanDepot has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for loanDepot are expected to grow by 4.98% in the coming year, from $2.21 to $2.32 per share. loanDepot has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LOANDEPOT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LDI)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for loanDepot in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” loanDepot stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LDI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

loanDepot

CECO ENVIRONMENTAL (NASDAQ:CECE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CECE)

CECO Environmental last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. CECO Environmental has generated $0.55 earnings per share over the last year ($0.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.5. Earnings for CECO Environmental are expected to grow by 43.18% in the coming year, from $0.44 to $0.63 per share. CECO Environmental has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CECO ENVIRONMENTAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CECE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CECO Environmental in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” CECO Environmental stock.

CECO Environmental

ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS (NASDAQ:OCDX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics last announced its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.39 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has generated $0.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.3. Earnings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics are expected to grow by 13.56% in the coming year, from $0.59 to $0.67 per share. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OCDX)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics