TPI COMPOSITES (NASDAQ:TPIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.32. TPI Composites has generated $0.68 earnings per share over the last year (($0.65) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for TPI Composites are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.06) to $1.07 per share. TPI Composites has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TPI COMPOSITES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TPIC)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TPI Composites in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” TPI Composites stock.

TPI Composites

DORCHESTER MINERALS (NASDAQ:DMLP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals last announced its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.70 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.9. Dorchester Minerals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN DORCHESTER MINERALS? (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Wall Street analysts have given Dorchester Minerals a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Dorchester Minerals wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

PENNSYLVANIA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:PEI)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN PENNSYLVANIA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST? (NYSE:PEI)

QURATE RETAIL (NASDAQ:QRTEA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail last posted its earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Qurate Retail has generated $2.99 earnings per share over the last year ($3.38 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.3. Earnings for Qurate Retail are expected to grow by 13.18% in the coming year, from $2.20 to $2.49 per share.

IS QURATE RETAIL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Qurate Retail in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Qurate Retail stock.

Qurate Retail