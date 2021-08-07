KURA ONCOLOGY (NASDAQ:KURA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. Kura Oncology has generated ($1.69) earnings per share over the last year (($1.73) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Kura Oncology are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.04) to ($2.17) per share. Kura Oncology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KURA ONCOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KURA)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kura Oncology in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Kura Oncology stock.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

ZIX last announced its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm earned $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.35 million. Its revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. ZIX has generated $0.25 earnings per share over the last year (($0.32) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ZIX are expected to grow by 36.67% in the coming year, from $0.30 to $0.41 per share. ZIX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZIX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ZIX in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” ZIX stock.

ELOXX PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ELOX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.86) earnings per share over the last year (($0.73) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.58) to ($0.55) per share.

IS ELOXX PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ELOX)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock.

GATOS SILVER (NYSE:GATO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver last issued its earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Gatos Silver has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS GATOS SILVER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GATO)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gatos Silver in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Gatos Silver stock.

