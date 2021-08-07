PERDOCEO EDUCATION (NASDAQ:PRDO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education last released its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business earned $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.58 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Perdoceo Education has generated $1.56 earnings per share over the last year ($1.77 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.6. Earnings for Perdoceo Education are expected to grow by 8.02% in the coming year, from $1.62 to $1.75 per share. Perdoceo Education has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PERDOCEO EDUCATION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PRDO)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Perdoceo Education in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Perdoceo Education stock.

Perdoceo Education

PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:PBYI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology last released its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.18. Puma Biotechnology has generated ($1.52) earnings per share over the last year (($0.69) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Puma Biotechnology are expected to grow by 1,633.33% in the coming year, from $0.03 to $0.52 per share. Puma Biotechnology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PBYI)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Puma Biotechnology in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Puma Biotechnology stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PBYI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Puma Biotechnology

PROFIRE ENERGY (NASDAQ:PFIE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Profire Energy last posted its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Profire Energy has generated ($0.05) earnings per share over the last year (($0.05) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Profire Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.01) to $0.04 per share. Profire Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PROFIRE ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PFIE)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Profire Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Profire Energy stock.

Profire Energy

LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR (NASDAQ:LTRPA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Liberty TripAdvisor last released its earnings results on May 7th, 2021. The technology company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $123 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($10.97) diluted earnings per share).

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR? (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Wall Street analysts have given Liberty TripAdvisor a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Liberty TripAdvisor wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.