CORENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST (NYSE:CORR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The asset manager reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.67. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has generated $0.52 earnings per share over the last year (($12.13) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust are expected to grow by 57.45% in the coming year, from $0.94 to $1.48 per share. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 9th, 2021. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 9th at 2:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 919-882-2331 with passcode “40741”.

IS CORENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CORR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CORR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CAMPING WORLD (NYSE:CWH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World last announced its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.31. The firm earned $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Camping World has generated $3.19 earnings per share over the last year ($5.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.9. Earnings for Camping World are expected to grow by 2.23% in the coming year, from $5.38 to $5.50 per share. Camping World has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAMPING WORLD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CWH)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Camping World in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Camping World stock.

VENATOR MATERIALS (NYSE:VNTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials last posted its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $553 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.70 million. Venator Materials has generated ($0.21) earnings per share over the last year (($1.31) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Venator Materials are expected to grow by 466.67% in the coming year, from $0.06 to $0.34 per share. Venator Materials has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VENATOR MATERIALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VNTR)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Venator Materials in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Venator Materials stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VNTR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

OWL ROCK CAPITAL (NYSE:ORCC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital last released its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $249 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.86 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Owl Rock Capital has generated $1.33 earnings per share over the last year ($2.21 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.5. Earnings for Owl Rock Capital are expected to grow by 11.11% in the coming year, from $1.17 to $1.30 per share. Owl Rock Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OWL ROCK CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ORCC)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Owl Rock Capital in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Owl Rock Capital stock.

