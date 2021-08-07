MATCH GROUP (NASDAQ:MTCH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group last released its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Match Group has generated $2.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.97 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.3. Earnings for Match Group are expected to grow by 21.40% in the coming year, from $2.15 to $2.61 per share. Match Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MATCH GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MTCH)

19 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Match Group in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Match Group stock.

HESKA (NASDAQ:HSKA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska last posted its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Heska has generated ($0.26) earnings per share over the last year (($0.19) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Heska are expected to grow by 132.50% in the coming year, from $0.40 to $0.93 per share. Heska has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HESKA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HSKA)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Heska in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Heska stock.

DRIVE SHACK (NYSE:DS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DS)

Drive Shack last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 7th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business earned $61.09 million during the quarter. Drive Shack has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.79) diluted earnings per share). Drive Shack has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 9th, 2021. Drive Shack will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 9th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 402-220-1521.

IS DRIVE SHACK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DS)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Drive Shack in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Drive Shack stock.

LESLIE’S (NASDAQ:LESL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm earned $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Leslie’s has generated $0.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.9. Earnings for Leslie’s are expected to grow by 10.81% in the coming year, from $0.74 to $0.82 per share.

IS LESLIE’S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LESL)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Leslie’s in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Leslie’s stock.

