SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:SGMO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics last released its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sangamo Therapeutics has generated ($0.90) earnings per share over the last year (($0.88) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Sangamo Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.25) to ($1.38) per share. Sangamo Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SGMO)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sangamo Therapeutics stock.

CITY OFFICE REIT (NYSE:CIO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT last announced its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT has generated $1.22 earnings per share over the last year ($1.03 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9. Earnings for City Office REIT are expected to grow by 3.20% in the coming year, from $1.25 to $1.29 per share. City Office REIT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CITY OFFICE REIT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CIO)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for City Office REIT in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” City Office REIT stock.

BIOLINERX (NASDAQ:BLRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 26th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. BioLineRx has generated ($1.80) earnings per share over the last year (($1.63) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for BioLineRx are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.73) to ($0.72) per share.

IS BIOLINERX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BLRX)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BioLineRx in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” BioLineRx stock.

DOMTAR (NYSE:UFS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar last released its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $944 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.66 million. Its revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Domtar has generated $0.02 earnings per share over the last year (($2.94) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Domtar are expected to decrease by -16.11% in the coming year, from $4.78 to $4.01 per share.

IS DOMTAR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UFS)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Domtar in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Domtar stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in UFS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

