SELECT BANCORP (NASDAQ:SLCT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Select Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Select Bancorp has generated $0.45 earnings per share over the last year ($1.04 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.6. Earnings for Select Bancorp are expected to decrease by -7.20% in the coming year, from $1.25 to $1.16 per share. Select Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SELECT BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SLCT)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Select Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Select Bancorp stock.

Select Bancorp

RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES (NYSE:RHP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties last issued its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.54. The firm earned $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. Its revenue was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryman Hospitality Properties has generated ($2.71) earnings per share over the last year (($8.65) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Ryman Hospitality Properties are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.70) to $4.90 per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RHP)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Ryman Hospitality Properties stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties

UFP TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:UFPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. UFP Technologies has generated $1.77 earnings per share over the last year ($1.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.0. Earnings for UFP Technologies are expected to grow by 33.91% in the coming year, from $2.30 to $3.08 per share. UFP Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UFP TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UFPT)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for UFP Technologies in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” UFP Technologies stock.

UFP Technologies

AMEDISYS (NASDAQ:AMED) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. Its revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amedisys has generated $6.11 earnings per share over the last year ($6.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.0. Earnings for Amedisys are expected to grow by 6.48% in the coming year, from $6.94 to $7.39 per share. Amedisys has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMEDISYS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMED)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Amedisys in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Amedisys stock.

Amedisys