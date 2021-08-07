APRIA (NYSE:APR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:APR)

Apria last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. Apria has generated $46.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.7. Earnings for Apria are expected to grow by 23.02% in the coming year, from $1.26 to $1.55 per share. Apria has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APRIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:APR)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Apria in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Apria stock.

AMRYT PHARMA (NASDAQ:AMYT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $48.43 million during the quarter. Amryt Pharma has generated ($0.66) earnings per share over the last year (($0.56) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Amryt Pharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.13) to ($0.06) per share.

IS AMRYT PHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMYT)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Amryt Pharma in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Amryt Pharma stock.

NINE ENERGY SERVICE (NYSE:NINE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NINE)

Nine Energy Service last issued its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. Nine Energy Service has generated ($3.97) earnings per share over the last year (($2.89) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Nine Energy Service are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.61) to ($0.99) per share. Nine Energy Service has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NINE ENERGY SERVICE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NINE)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nine Energy Service in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Nine Energy Service stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NINE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT (NYSE:PLYM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT last released its quarterly earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.63. Plymouth Industrial REIT has generated $1.86 earnings per share over the last year (($1.33) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Plymouth Industrial REIT are expected to grow by 5.23% in the coming year, from $1.72 to $1.81 per share.

IS PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PLYM)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Plymouth Industrial REIT stock.

