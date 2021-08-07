CVR PARTNERS (NYSE:UAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.06. The firm earned $60.92 million during the quarter. CVR Partners has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($4.94) diluted earnings per share). CVR Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

UNUM GROUP (NYSE:UNM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group last released its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group has generated $4.93 earnings per share over the last year ($3.84 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.6. Earnings for Unum Group are expected to grow by 14.35% in the coming year, from $4.74 to $5.42 per share. Unum Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNUM GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UNM)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Unum Group in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Unum Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in UNM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GLATFELTER (NYSE:GLT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GLT)

Glatfelter last posted its earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Glatfelter has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.4. Glatfelter has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GLATFELTER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GLT)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Glatfelter in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Glatfelter stock.

ATMOS ENERGY (NYSE:ATO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy last released its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company earned $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Atmos Energy has generated $4.72 earnings per share over the last year ($5.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4. Earnings for Atmos Energy are expected to grow by 6.69% in the coming year, from $5.08 to $5.42 per share. Atmos Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATMOS ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ATO)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Atmos Energy in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Atmos Energy stock.

