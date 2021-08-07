AMGEN (NASDAQ:AMGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen has generated $16.60 earnings per share over the last year ($9.83 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.8. Earnings for Amgen are expected to grow by 10.02% in the coming year, from $16.37 to $18.01 per share. Amgen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMGEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMGN)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Amgen in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Amgen stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AMGN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Amgen

KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:KTOS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has generated $0.19 earnings per share over the last year ($0.66 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.3. Earnings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions are expected to grow by 117.65% in the coming year, from $0.17 to $0.37 per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KTOS)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

NEWPARK RESOURCES (NYSE:NR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources last released its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Newpark Resources has generated ($0.61) earnings per share over the last year (($0.81) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Newpark Resources are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.03) to $0.21 per share. Newpark Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEWPARK RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Newpark Resources in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Newpark Resources stock.

Newpark Resources

WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:WTS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies last posted its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. The company earned $467 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Watts Water Technologies has generated $3.88 earnings per share over the last year ($3.65 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.8. Earnings for Watts Water Technologies are expected to grow by 8.77% in the coming year, from $4.79 to $5.21 per share. Watts Water Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WTS)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Watts Water Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Watts Water Technologies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WTS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Watts Water Technologies