MESA LABORATORIES (NASDAQ:MLAB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories last released its earnings results on May 31st, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm earned $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.92 million. Mesa Laboratories has generated $5.24 earnings per share over the last year ($0.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.3. Earnings for Mesa Laboratories are expected to grow by 12.62% in the coming year, from $4.28 to $4.82 per share. Mesa Laboratories has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MESA LABORATORIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MLAB)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mesa Laboratories in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Mesa Laboratories stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MLAB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

REVLON (NYSE:REV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:REV)

Revlon last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.06. Revlon has generated ($2.73) earnings per share over the last year (($9.36) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Revlon are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.47) to ($2.59) per share. Revlon has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN REVLON? (NYSE:REV)

AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:AVEO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.66) earnings per share over the last year (($2.00) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.89) to ($0.52) per share. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AVEO)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock.

MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES (NYSE:MGP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The company earned $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.12 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MGM Growth Properties has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year ($1.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.3. Earnings for MGM Growth Properties are expected to grow by 6.30% in the coming year, from $2.54 to $2.70 per share.

IS MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MGP)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MGM Growth Properties in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” MGM Growth Properties stock.

