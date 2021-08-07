NCS MULTISTAGE (NASDAQ:NCSM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NCSM)

NCS Multistage last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.11. NCS Multistage has generated ($8.30) earnings per share over the last year (($2.65) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for NCS Multistage are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.10) to $1.40 per share. NCS Multistage has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

MANTECH INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:MANT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International last posted its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International has generated $3.36 earnings per share over the last year ($3.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.4. Earnings for ManTech International are expected to grow by 6.23% in the coming year, from $3.53 to $3.75 per share. ManTech International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

ManTech International

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. EZCORP has generated $0.59 earnings per share over the last year (($0.34) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for EZCORP are expected to grow by 74.07% in the coming year, from $0.27 to $0.47 per share. EZCORP has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, December 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:SRPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sarepta Therapeutics has generated ($7.11) earnings per share over the last year (($8.93) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Sarepta Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.96) to ($4.05) per share. Sarepta Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Sarepta Therapeutics