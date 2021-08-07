CARS.COM (NYSE:CARS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. The firm earned $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.89 million. Its revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cars.com has generated $0.84 earnings per share over the last year (($0.37) diluted earnings per share). Cars.com has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CARS.COM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CARS)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cars.com in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Cars.com stock.

PCSB FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:PCSB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PCSB)

PCSB Financial last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. PCSB Financial has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year ($0.80 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.2.

IS PCSB FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PCSB)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PCSB Financial in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” PCSB Financial stock.

APPLIED DNA SCIENCES (NASDAQ:APDN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences last released its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. Applied DNA Sciences has generated ($3.32) earnings per share over the last year (($2.63) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Applied DNA Sciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.16) to ($0.22) per share. Applied DNA Sciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021.

IS APPLIED DNA SCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:APDN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Applied DNA Sciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Applied DNA Sciences stock.

NATHAN’S FAMOUS (NASDAQ:NATH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NATH)

Nathan’s Famous last issued its earnings data on June 11th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.4.

